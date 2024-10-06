Street signs: Large floats stay afloat, NSE sets data pack rules, more

Catching the falling knife: Is now the time to invest?

From its peak of 26,277, the National Stock Exchange Nifty has fallen by 1,263 points, or 4.8 per cent. Such sharp corrections have historically presented good buying opportunities. Will this time be the same? Analyst Nico Rosti of MRM Research, who publishes on Smartkarma, believes that if the Nifty closes in the negative this week, it will be a good time to go long on the Nifty index using futures. “The Nifty index is quite oversold and could reverse as soon as this coming week. Should the index close the week in negative territory on Friday, you can go long there. Alternatively, the index could be bought intra-week at prices between 25,000 and 24,000 — a broad range,” he said in a note. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Buoyant in rough seas: Large floats stay afloat

Despite the market turmoil sparked by tensions in West Asia, experts believe that upcoming mega-share sales will remain unaffected. This week, Hyundai Motor India (Rs 25,000 crore) and Afcons Infrastructure (Rs 8,000 crore) are expected to announce the launch of their highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs). According to an investment banker, “Marquee names like Hyundai and Afcons will attract large funds, despite overseas selling pressure. Strong retail demand, fuelled by recent successful listings, will also support these IPOs.” The market downturn, triggered by Rs 30,000 crore in foreign portfolio investor outflows, has led to a 5 per cent drop in the S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty this month.



Guarding the gates: NSE tightens control over market data access

Following the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s directive to stock exchanges to restrict the sharing of real-time market data with third-party entities, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued detailed guidelines regarding data usage and sharing policy. Under the new framework, the exchange has halted the sharing of data with individuals and entities engaged in online gaming or virtual trading, which often entice users to trade with real money. The NSE has stated that its board will periodically review the list of entities subscribing to real-time data and their activities. Currently, exchanges offer real-time data as a paid service to stockbrokers and subscribers for various market segments. The exchange has also prescribed rules for providing free data for non-commercial use and research purposes, albeit with a time lag.





