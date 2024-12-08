Street Signs: Nifty racing past resistance, BSE's high-wire act, more

Unchained, Nifty racing past resistance with legs to run

The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty posted its best weekly gain since June, rising 2.3 per cent to close at 24,678. The 50-share blue-chip index has rebounded by 1,414 points, or 6.1 per cent, from its November lows. Technical analysts suggest that the rally still has room to grow, as long as the index stays above its support zone of 24,400. “The index has broken out of its recent consolidation phase, signalling a rise in bullish sentiment. Moreover, the Nifty has been holding above the critical 21-day exponential moving average, further reinforcing optimism. The sentiment is likely to remain favourable as long as the Nifty sustains above 24,400, with the potential to test levels of 24,600–24,700. On the downside, a drop below 24,400 could trigger a correction towards 24,150,” said Rupak De, a senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

BSE’s high-wire act: Balancing F&O norms with market growth Shares of BSE have surged more than 20 per cent in less than two weeks, defying concerns surrounding the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new futures and options (F&O) circular. While the regulatory changes, which mandate the discontinuation of weekly derivatives contracts based on the BSE Bankex index, may initially appear to be a setback, analysts see them as a growth opportunity for BSE. They believe the new F&O rules could help BSE increase its market share in the options segment, potentially growing from the current 15 per cent to 25 per cent. “The Sebi circular presents a unique opportunity for BSE to expand its market share in the derivatives segment. By focusing on product development, technological advancements, competitive pricing, and targeted marketing, BSE can capitalise on the evolving landscape and drive substantial growth in its top line,” said Sudarshan Bhandari, insight provider and co-founder of Beat The Street, a financial platform focused on equity research.