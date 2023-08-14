Street Signs: Nifty teeters on edge, tepid GMP for TVS Supply Chain & more

Something smells phishy! Sniffing out scams on social media apps

In its effort to uncover scams, manipulations, and front-running activities, the capital markets regulator has expanded its investigations by including the analysis of Cloud data from Gmail, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and other similar applications (apps). The Securities and Exchange Board of India already tracks messages through messaging apps in its investigations. However, some industry experts note that this is the first time the regulator has specifically mentioned these social networking sites while soliciting applications for empanelled agencies to provide digital forensic services. These agencies, with empanelment valid for one year, assist in the acquisition, extraction, and analysis of digital data for enforcement purposes. Last year, eight such agencies were selected. This time, the watchdog has also reduced the minimum required experience in the field from five years to three years.