Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and ITC saw erosion in their market valuation while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India added to their market valuation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 25,011 crore to Rs 12,22,392.26 crore

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by Rs 74,603.06 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.

The BSE benchmark declined 398.6 points or 0.60 per cent last week.

ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and ITC saw erosion in their market valuation while Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India added to their market valuation.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 25,011 crore to Rs 12,22,392.26 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 12,781 crore to Rs 6,66,512.90 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 11,096.48 crore to Rs 4,86,812.08 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever tanked Rs 10,396.94 crore to Rs 5,87,902.98 crore and that of ITC skidded by Rs 7,726.3 crore to Rs 5,59,159.71 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 4,935.21 crore to Rs 4,27,996.97 crore and that of Infosys dipped Rs 2,656.13 crore to Rs 5,69,406.39 crore.

However, Reliance Industries added Rs 25,607.85 crore taking its valuation to Rs 17,23,878.59 crore.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 2,579.64 crore to Rs 12,62,134.89 crore and that of State Bank of India climbed Rs 847.84 crore to Rs 5,12,451.22 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Sebi slaps Rs 35 lakh penalties on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

Nine companies filed for IPOs in July, the highest since March 2023

India's foreign exchange reserves fall for the third consecutive week

Sebi posts new norm for exit option window period for change in AMC control

Sebi amends rules; enhances disclosure requirements for certain FPIs

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsHDFC BankICICI Bank

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story