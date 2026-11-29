The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the financial regulator in Gift City, has clarified that an offshore entity selling securities of offshore issuers to investors in GIFT City need not register as a "distributor", provided it is located outside the IFSC. In a letter to JPMorgan Chase Bank, the regulator said such a dealer would be exempt from registration. The bank had argued the dealer would trade on a principal-to-principal basis, hold the securities on its books and take the market risk. Buyers would be IFSCA-regulated entities and professional clients, who would pay no fee or commission. Settlement would be through Euroclear or Clearstream, and the bank's GIFT City branch would have no role.