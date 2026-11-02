Street stays bullish on Sun Pharma despite mixed Q2, earnings downgrades

Speciality revenue growth is slow as Ilumya’s growth slowed during the quarter. The company said it had taken corrective actions to revive growth but did not discuss the issues in detail. Over the next three years, $450 million in incremental revenue is expected through traction in launches and steady traction in the base portfolio. Significant revenue contributions from Unloxcyt and Leqselvi, two speciality products marketed by Sun in the US and global markets, will come through in FY28, but FY27 is likely to see Sun incur higher spending.