Street stays bullish on Sun Pharma despite mixed Q2, earnings downgrades
Analysts remain positive on Sun Pharma despite slower US and speciality growth in Q2FY27, supported by strong domestic sales, though near-term earnings estimates have been cut.
Analysts remain positive on Sun Pharma despite slower US and speciality growth in Q2FY27, supported by strong domestic sales, though near-term earnings estimates have been cut.
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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 8:23 PM IST