Strong Q3 show, growth prospects likely to drive gains for HDFC AMC

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported strong results for the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26) with net profit of ₹770 crore, which was up 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), and up 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Expenses moderated by 11 per cent Q-o-Q. The operating revenue grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,080 crore. Yields were around 46.5 basis points (bps) in Q3FY26 vs 47.5 bps in Q3FY25 and 46.6 bps in Q2FY26. For the first nine months of 2025-26 (M9FY26), revenue grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,070 crore. Operating expenses (opex) at ₹200 crore grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y but was down 11 per cent Q-o-Q. Operating profit came in at ₹880 crore, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y and up 9 per cent Q-o-Q.