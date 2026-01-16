Sebi mulls overhaul of KYC norms to ease onboarding, cut duplication

Under the new framework, once this information is uploaded and validated by a KRA, it can be shared across intermediaries, significantly reducing onboarding friction when an investor approaches a new broker, mutual fund, or other market intermediary.

To address the issue of outdated KYC records, Sebi has proposed that all KYC records be reviewed at least once every five years. KRAs would be required to send automated alerts to intermediaries if a KYC has not been updated within this period, if the validity of an officially valid document (OVD) has expired, or if a minor client has attained majority.