Surya Roshni shares pop 5% on securing deal from BPCL for CGD project

Surya Roshni share price: Lighting company Surya Roshni shares rallied as much as 5.01 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 269 apiece on Friday, January 10, 2025. The uptick in Surya Roshni share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of Rs 81.47 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). In an exchange filing, Surya Roshni said, “it is hereby informed that the Company has obtained an order amounted to Rs 81.47 crore (with GST) from BPCL for CGD Project on Pan India basis.” Under the terms of the order, Surya Roshni will be responsible for the supply of API SL PSL2 LPE coated line pipe of size 4" to 16" in diameter.

The company will be required to complete the project in 16 weeks (4 months), Surya Roshni said in a statement.

About Surya Roshni

Surya Roshni Limited, formerly known as Prakash Surya Roshni Limited, is a multinational company headquartered in Delhi. Established in 1973, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer of steel products, fans, lighting solutions, LED products, kitchen appliances, and PVC pipes.

With a strong international presence, Surya exports its products to over 44 countries and is recognised as one of India’s leading LED light manufacturers.

The company was founded by B D Agarwal as a tube-making unit and has since expanded its portfolio massively.

The market capitalisation of Surya Roshni is Rs 5,581.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of Surya Roshni share is Rs 420.75, while its 52-week low is Rs 233.58.

Surya Roshni’s earnings per share (TTM) currently stands at 29.63.

At 1:25 PM, the Surya Roshni share was trading marginally (0.04 per cent) lower at Rs 256.05 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 77,671.78 levels.