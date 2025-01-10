Quadrant Future Tek allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing date

Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment today: After the closure of Quadrant Future Tek's initial public offering (IPO), the basis of allotment is anticipated to be finalised today, January 10, 2025. Quadrant Future Tek IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, with a price band of Rs 275 to Rs 290 per share, and concluded on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The public issue received an impressive response.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check Quadrant Future Tek's allotment status by visiting the official website of the NSE, or its registrar Link Intime India. Alternatively, the following direct links can be used to access allotment details:

Check IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Check IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscription status

Quadrant Future Tek IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Shares of Quadrant Future Tek are trading at Rs 480 in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 190 or 65.52 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 290. Quadrant Future Tek shares will likely debut Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO listing price prediction

Based on current grey market trends, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 480, offering a return of 65.52 per cent over the issue's upper price band. However, it's important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing performance.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO details

Quadrant Future Tek IPO is a book built issue of Rs 290 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10 million shares. Sundae Capital Advisors is the only book running lead manager for the Quadrant Future Tek IPO.

About Quadrant Future Tek

Quadrant Future Tek Limited develops next-generation train control and signalling systems for the Indian Railways' KAVACH project, enhancing safety and reliability for passengers. The company also has a speciality cable manufacturing facility with an Electron Beam Irradiation Centre.

The company is technology-driven, with products that meet ISO, IRIS, and TS standards and follow strict Quality Management Systems for speciality cables.