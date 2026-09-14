Tata Sons listing likely to boost group's weight in key indices

The group’s overall weight remained in the 8-9 per cent range between 2021 and 2025.
The recent decline has been driven largely by TCS, whose shares, along with those of other information technology (IT) services companies, have fallen sharply in calendar year 2026. A slowdown in earnings growth, weak guidance and uncertainty around the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) have weighed on investor sentiment. Foreign institutional investor (FII) selling in Indian large-cap companies has also pressured the stock.
If the Tata Sons listing takes place, it would add another large-cap group company to the listed space. According to reports, the listing could take place at a valuation of up to ₹12 trillion, based on an estimated value of ₹15-16 trillion for its underlying portfolio. More conservative estimates, which factor in a holding company discount, put the potential listed valuation below ₹10 trillion.