Regulatory changes hit derivatives volumes; daily contracts fall 23% in Aug

The market-wide average daily contracts traded in derivatives fell 23 per cent in August to about 224 million, the lowest in 13 months. Overall trading activity across the equity derivatives segment contracted for the third consecutive month as regulatory changes, including a higher securities transaction tax (STT) and enhanced collateral requirements, took full effect.

The regulator also rolled out a closing auction session in the first week of August, and the market is yet to adjust to the change. This has had a big effect on options trading.

Yet individual investors continued to gain market share in the equity derivatives segment despite an overall cooling in derivatives turnover, driven by regulatory interventions and recalibrated contract sizes, according to the latest data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In its September Market Pulse report, the exchange revealed that individual investors’ share of overall equity derivatives notional turnover rose to 32.9 per cent in August 2026, up from 29.9 per cent during the corresponding period a year ago. Data shows that traders who participated in both the cash and derivatives segments are not taking much interest in derivatives and are moving out of the segment. On the other hand, the number of pure derivatives traders is on the rise. Over the past year, this number has increased from 2 million to 2.1 million. Since 2016, there has not been a single year in which this number has fallen.

Over the same period, cash-market participation rose to 35.85 million. The number of traders participating in both segments fell to 6.32 million from 8.88 million in 2024. Trading activity on the NSE declined for the third month in a row in August across both equity cash and equity derivatives, with the decline much sharper in the latter. Average daily turnover (ADT) in the equity cash segment fell 0.6 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to ₹1.2 trillion in August. Equity futures ADT slipped 9.9 per cent M-o-M and 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1.22 trillion in August, marking a 33-month low. Simultaneously, equity options premium turnover moderated considerably, falling 15.7 per cent sequentially and 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,332 crore.

The shift towards mobile-based trading technology gained further thrust. Mobile-based trading platforms accounted for 19.8 per cent of total index futures turnover in August, rising from 16.4 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, colocation facilities’ contribution to index futures turnover declined to 40.2 per cent from 44.3 per cent a year ago. The pullback was particularly pronounced in index-linked contracts. Despite the decline in volumes, the average trade size for index futures jumped 72 per cent to ₹24.4 lakh compared with October 2024 levels, even as overall index futures trading value slumped 60 per cent to its lowest level in more than a decade.