The Tata Motors subsidiary offers four core services that are Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D), digital enterprise services, education offerings, and product and value-added reselling. Tata Motors' subsidiary Tata Technologies, is one of the most awaited IPOs on Dalal Street. The company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 9.



Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, is an engineering services company that offers product development and turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their tier-1 suppliers. Tata Technologies' ER&D offers engineering services to automakers, its digital enterprise services provide services like Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, machine learning and others.

Tata Technologies also offer services like product development and turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their tier-1 suppliers. Tata Technologies IPO details



The Tata Motors IPO consists of 9.57 crore shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. The promoter, Tata Motors will sell up to 8.11 crore shares. The other shareholders, like Alpha TC Holdings Pte plans, and Tata Capital Growth, will also sell up to 97.16 lakh shares and 48.58 lakh shares, respectively. Tata Technologies IPO is going to be a complete offer for sale (OFS), its existing shareholders, which include Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings Pte and Tata Capital Growth Fund-I will offload their stake in the company.