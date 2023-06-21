Home / Markets / News / Tega Ind at record high after 4% stake sale by promoters; up 53% since May

Tega Ind at record high after 4% stake sale by promoters; up 53% since May

On June 19, Tega's promoters sold over 2.7 million equity shares, amounting to 4.1 per cent of the total equity share capital, to meet the minimum public shareholding norms

SI Reporter Mumbai
Tega Ind at record high after 4% stake sale by promoters; up 53% since May

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 6:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tega Industries surged 7 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 995 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. It surpassed the previous high of Rs 985, touched on June 13, 2023.
In the past two trading days, the stock of the industrial products company has rallied 9 per cent after its promoters sold over 2.7 million equity shares or 4.1 per cent of the total equity share capital on June 19, 2023 to meet the minimum public shareholding norms.
Mehul Mohanka (2 million shares or 3.01 per cent stake) and Nihal Fiscal Services Private Limited (724,950 shares or 1.09 per cent stake) collectively sold 2.72 million shares of Tega Industries via open market, the company said in an exchange filing. The promoters sold the shares at an average price of Rs 907 per share.
Tata AIA Life Insurance Company has bought 401,421 shares of Tega Industries via bulk deals, the data shows.
Meanwhile, since May, the stock price of Tega Industries has zoomed 53 per cent as compared to a 3.8 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. 
Tega Industries is a leading manufacturer & distributor of specialized ‘critical to operate’ & recurring consumable products. The company caters to global mineral beneficiation, mining & bulk solids handling industry.
For the January-March quarter (Q4FY23), the company had reported a strong 58.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.30 crore on strong operational performance.
The company’s consolidated revenues grew 36.7 per cent YoY to Rs 396.4 crore. Absolute earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came at Rs 102.8 crore, up 49.1 per cent YoY with EBITDA margins expanding by 217 bps YoY to 25.9 per cent.
With the new acquisition of McNally Sayaji, Tega industries is expected to yield a 15-20 per cent growth for the next few years, along with a revenue growth of 5 per cent. The move is expected to bolster Tega's offerings in the material handling space, in line with the company's strategy of backward integration, according to analysts.

Also Read

Tega Industries rallies 8%, hits 52-week high on strong growth prospects

Tega Industries freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q4 results

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

PSE index tops record peak, add 5 stocks in portfolio for up to 20% gains

HDFC Life hits 52-week high; up 3% as CCI permits HDFC to increase stake

Aether Industries hits record high; rallies 10% on fund raising via QIP

Shriram Finance, Piramal Enterprises zoom 10% after huge block deals

Paytm leads $6 billion stock rally as Indian startups seek redemption

Topics :Stock MarketBuzzing stocksTega IndustriesMarkets

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story