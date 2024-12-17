Texmaco Rail share zooms 5% on securing order worth Rs 187 crore; details

Texmaco Rail share price: Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose up to 4.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 239.65 apiece on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The rise in the Texmaco Rail share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order of approximately Rs 187.41 crore from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited.

In an exchange filing, Texmaco Rail said, “We write to inform you that the Company has received an order for construction of 09 (nine) No.132KV transmission lines on turnkey basis (Total RL: 291 km approx.) valuing Rs. 187.41 crores approx. from Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Co. Ltd., a Government of Chhattisgarh."

Under the terms of the order, the company will be responsible for the construction of 9 (nine) Number 132KV transmission lines on turnkey basis (Total RL: 291 km approximately), Texmaco Rail said in a statement.

Texmaco Rail revealed that the order needs to be executed over a period of 15 months.

About Texmaco Rail

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, a part of the Adventz Group, is among the leading infrastructure engineering companies with a diverse portfolio. The company specialises in manufacturing rolling stock, hydro-mechanical equipment, steel castings, and the construction of rail EPC projects, bridges, and other steel structures.

Established in 1998 after the demerger of Texmaco Limited, which had been operational since 1939, Texmaco Rail & Engineering has evolved from its earlier focus on heavy engineering and steel foundry to its current diversified business segments.

The company’s offerings span various sectors, including the production of high-capacity freight wagons, metro tracks, and rolling stock components such as loco shells, bogies, and coaches. It also plays a crucial role in the fabrication of steel bridges, flyovers, and hydro-mechanical equipment like gates and hoists for power projects.

The market capitalisation of Texmaco Rail is Rs 9.285.62 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 10:26 AM, Texmaco Rail shares were trading 1.46 per cent higher at Rs 232.45 apiece. In comparison, BSE Semsex was trading 0.97 per cent lower at 80,956.25 levels.