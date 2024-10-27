A plunge not seen since Covid outbreak: A $10 billion question mark

Domestic markets are facing their steepest monthly setback since the global pandemic outbreak in March 2020.

On a month-to-date basis, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 is down 6.3 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have dropped 8.11 per cent and 6.94 per cent, respectively.

For the Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100, this marks their sharpest monthly decline since March 2020, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 hasn’t experienced a drop this severe since June 2022.

The downturn comes amid a record Rs 85,000 crore ($10 billion) selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), despite a buying spree of Rs 95,000 crore by domestic institutional investors.