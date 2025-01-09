These 5 Nifty Next 50 stocks can rally up to 17%; suggest tech charts

The Nifty Next 50 stocks have taken a severe beating in recent trading sessions, falling up to 10 per cent in the last four days. The Nifty Next 50 index has shed 4.7 per cent in four trading sessions, while the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index has declined 1.7 per cent.
Among individual stocks, Union Bank of India has been the major loser, down over 10 per cent. Info Edge, JSW Energy, Zomato, Varun Beverages, IRFC, Power Finance, RECL, United Spirits, Adani Energy Solutions and Tata Power were the other significant losers - down in the range of 6 - 9 per cent.
On the positive front, only four Nifty Next 50 stocks have managed to log net gains in the last four trading sessions. Godrej Consumer Products, LTI Mindtree, ICICI General Insurance gained in the range of 1 - 3 per cent, while Zydus Lifesciences was up 0.5 per cent.
Based on the existing technical chart patterns, here are 5 Nifty Next 50 stocks that can potentially jump up to 16.5 per cent from present levels. Here are the key support and resistance levels to watch out for these stocks. Nifty Next 50
Current Level: 66,150
Upside Potential: 6.1%
Downside Risk: 11.3%
Support: 60,230
Resistance: 68,400; 69,200
The Nifty Next 50 index looks fairly weak on the charts, even as the index trades in oversold zone on the daily scale. On the weekly scale too, the index is holding below the 50-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) for the first time since May 2023.
The long-term chart shows, the Nifty Next 50 index seems on course to test 58,670 levels, with intermediate support expected around 60,230. For now, key hurdles for the Nifty Next 50 index stand at 68,400 and 69,200; above which a spurt towards 70,200 levels seems possible.
Current Price: Rs 524
Upside Potential: 11.3%
Support: Rs 500
Resistance: Rs 543; Rs 557; Rs 565 Dabur India stock
is seen trading with a positive bias for the third straight trading session despite volatility in the broader market. The stock had plunged 25 per cent in the October - December period and now seems to have found support around the lows at Rs 500. On the upside, the stock can bounce back to Rs 565 levels, which resembles a 38.2 per cent retracement of the previous fall; above which a spurt to Rs 583 seems likely. Interim resistance for the stock is visible at Rs 543 and Rs 557 levels on the daily chart.
Current Price: Rs 1,883
Upside Potential: 5.4%
Support: Rs 1,856
Resistance: Rs 1,940
Following the recent breach of the long-term 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), ICICI General Insurance stock was seen trading for the third straight day above the same. The 200-DMA now stands Rs 1,856 and is likely to act as a key support for the stock. On the upside, the stock can attempt a pullback towards its 100-DMA at Rs 1,985, with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,940.
Current Price: Rs 1,187
Upside Potential: 9.1%
Support: Rs 1,174; Rs 1,140
Resistance: Rs 1,210; Rs 1,265 Godrej Consumer Products stock
has rallied nearly 10 per cent since the start of the calendar year 2025. The stock at present is seen trading above its 50-DMA for the first time since September 13, 2024. Further, key momentum oscillators are also favourably placed. As such, the stock can extend the up move to Rs 1,295 levels - wherein stands the 200-DMA. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,210 and Rs 1,265 levels. On the flip downside, the 50-DMA at Rs 1,174 is expected to act as near support below which the stock may seek support at Rs 1,140 levels.
Current Price: Rs 1,269
Upside Potential: 16.5%
Support: Rs 1,256; Rs 1,243
Resistance: Rs 1,331; Rs 1,376 Chola Finance
stock is seen holding above its short-term moving averages on the daily scale for the last five trading sessions. Chart shows presence of near support for the stock at Rs 1,256 and Rs 1,243. Further, on the weekly scale, select key momentum oscillators have turned favourable for the stock. Chola Finance can target Rs 1,478 on the upside, with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,331 and Rs 1,376.
Current Price: Rs 1,018
Upside Potential: 11%
Support: Rs 1,003; Rs 980
Resistance: Rs 1,031; Rs 1,052; Rs 1,085 Zydus Lifesciences stock
has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale for the first time in five months. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,003; below which key support for the stock exists at Rs 980. On the upside, the stock can rally to Rs 1,130 with interim resistance expected around Rs 1,031, Rs 1,052 and Rs 1,085 levels.