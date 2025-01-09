Anand Rathi Wealth up 7% as board to consider bonus issue on Jan 13, 2025

Anand Rathi Wealth shares gained 7.5 per cent in Thursday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high of Rs 4,133.35 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company announced that its board will consider bonus issue in a meeting on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Around 11:51 AM, Anand Rathi Wealth share price was up 2.72 per cent at Rs 3,946 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.48 per cent at 77,770.99. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 16,379.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 4,640.55 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,575 per share.

"In furtherance to our intimation dated January 1, 2025, regarding the proposed board meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, January 13, 2025, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting inter-alia would also consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company," the filing read.

In Q2, Anand Rathi’s consolidated net profit rose 32 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 76.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025, from Rs 57.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year (Q2FY24).

The company’s revenue from operations surged 32 per cent annually to Rs 249.6 crore, from Rs 189.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Anand Rathi’s asset under management (AUM) climbed 57 per cent to Rs 75,084 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 47,957 crore in Q2FY24. Its earnings per share (EPS) also rose 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18.3 from Rs 13.8.

Anand Rathi’s Mutual Fund (MF) distribution revenue zoomed 70 per cent annually to Rs 195 crore. The net inflows grew 128 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,700 crore.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each of the company (140 per cent of face value).

Anand Rathi is a financial services firm based in India, offering a wide range of services across various segments of wealth management, investment banking, and retail broking. The firm has grown to become one of the leading financial institutions in the country, providing comprehensive financial solutions to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

In the past one year, Anand Rathi shares have gained 38 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent.