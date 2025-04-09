Transformers & Rectifiers hits 5% upper circuit after posting Q4FY25 result

Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit in trade on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹518.3 per share on BSE. The buying in the stock came after the company reported its

Around 9:36 AM, Transformers and Rectifiers share price was up 4.99 per cent at ₹518.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 73,884.92. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹15,422.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹650.23 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹247.13 per share.

In its Q4FY25, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹94.17 crore as compared to ₹39.93 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹676.48 crore as compared to ₹512.7 crore a year ago.

The company also announced the dividend at the rate of 20 per cent i.e. ₹0.20 share of ₹1 each. Dividend, if declared at the annual general meeting (AGM), will be paid within a week. The company's AGM will be held on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11 AM.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality transformers and rectifiers in India. Established in 1994, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and delivering a wide range of products, including power transformers, distribution transformers, and rectifiers, along with associated services.

It serves a variety of industries, including power, energy, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. The company is known for its advanced engineering capabilities, providing customized solutions to meet specific customer requirements, ensuring high reliability and efficiency in electrical systems. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is recognized for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, playing a significant role in the development of the power transmission and distribution industry in India.

In the past one year, Transformers & Rectifiers shares have gained 99 per cent against Sensex's rise of 1 per cent.