Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India as tariffs loom; RBI MPC eyed

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to track the weakness in global markets as the deadline to levy US President Donald Trump's tariffs on trading partners loomed large on Wednesday.

US stock futures dragged on Tuesday, with futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 1.2 per cent, Nasdaq-100 futures declining 1.8 per cent, and S&P 500 futures pulling back by 1.5 per cent. In the previous session, Wall Street benchmarks has closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.84 per cent to close at 37,645.59, the S&P 500 shedding 1.57 per cent to end at 4,982.77, and the Nasdaq declining 2.15 per cent to close at 15,267.91.

ALSO READ | Cargo rush as full US President Trump tariffs take effect on Wednesday

In the Asia Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 2.72 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was behind by 0.71 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down by 1.35 per cent.

In that backdrop, at 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 22,360, around 270 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.

According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP technical and derivatives research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates, technically, on the daily chart, Nifty formed a green candle and sustained above the 22,320 hurdle in the previous session, signalling continued buying interest and strength. "On the upside, 22,800 remains the immediate resistance level, while 22,320 will now act as key support. A decisive move above 22,800 could open the door for further upside. Traders are advised to monitor these key levels for potential trading opportunities," he noted.