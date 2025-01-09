Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Two key changes F&O norms will now take effect from February 10

The upfront collection of option premiums and the removal of calendar spread treatment on the expiry day will come into effect from February 10

Markets
ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Two of the six-step measures introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to curb frenzy in index derivatives will now take effect from February 10, instead of February 1, according to a notice by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
The upfront collection of option premiums and the removal of calendar spread treatment on the expiry day will come into effect from February 10.
 
Three other measures are already in place and have led to a significant decline in the total volumes of futures and options trades.
 
These include one weekly contract per exchange, Extreme Loss Margin (ELM), and higher contract size.
 
Topics :Futures & OptionsMarkets

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

