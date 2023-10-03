Unauthorised trading calls land investment advisors in Sebi's net

Nearly 95 per cent of the enforcement orders against investment advisers pertain to providing unauthorised trading calls, an analysis commissioned by the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA) showed.



The analysis of enforcement orders by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the last ten years showed that 74 of the total 78 main orders were against trading call providers while others were operational issues. Of these 74 cases, 56 orders were issued against unregistered entities and 18 on registered ones.

Trading call providers refer to advice related to equity derivatives like futures and options, intraday equity trades, non-delivery trades and leverage trading. Investment advisers are required to be registered with the markets regulator based on certain eligibility conditions and are restricted from doling out trading calls.



"This analysis indicates that action taken against unregistered investment advisers and RIAs, which are not 'Trading Call Providers', needs to be treated differently as their activities have not led to any enforcement actions being required from the regulator," said ARIA.

The association added that such RIAs have also not led to any complaints from investors—based on the analysis done on complaints received on the Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES).



The analysis from the SCORES portal showed that around 80 RIAs accounted for nearly 5,000 investor complaints, indicating that 9 per cent of RIAs were responsible for nearly 94 per cent of the complaints.

While 78 per cent of RIAs did not have a single complaint against them to date, the numbers of complaints against 13 per cent were in single digits.



The analysis has considered 918 RIAs and 5,330 investor complaints.

The market regulator and exchanges have been proactive in issuing cautionary notices to investors on box traders or unregistered entities periodically.





