Uno Minda gains 4% after NCLT approves merger of 3 entities with company

Uno Minda shares gained 4.1 per cent in Friday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 1,090 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger of Kosei Minda Aluminum Company, Kosei Minda Mould, and Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel with Uno Minda.

Around 9:53 AM, Uno Minda share price was up 2.48 per cent at Rs 1,073 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 79,082.74. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 61,607.72 crore. The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 1,252.85 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 605.05 per share.

"We wish to inform you that the Scheme of Amalgamation amongst Kosei Minda Aluminum Company Private Limited ("Transferor Company I"), Kosei Minda Mould Private Limited ("Transferor Company 2"), Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel Private Limited ("Transferor Company 3") with Uno Minda Limited (Formerly known as Minda Industries Ltd.) ("Transferee Company") and their respective shareholders and creditors, have been sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Court VI, New Delhi ('NCLT') vide its Order dated December 18, 2024," the filing read.

It added: The certified copy of the order of NCLT Delhi is still awaited, which will be filed with the concerned Registrar of the Companies, within the prescribed time, upon receipt of the same.

Recently, the company's 4W Lighting Plant set up at Khed, Pune, Maharashtra, started its commercial production.

Uno Minda, established in 1958 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, is a leading global manufacturer of automotive components. It caters to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and four-wheeler markets, providing products like switches, lighting systems, horns, seating systems, sensors, and EV components.

Also Read

Known for its innovation and R&D focus, the company operates internationally in countries like Indonesia, Spain, and Japan. With a commitment to sustainability, UNO MINDA integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations and continuously invests in cutting-edge technology to serve leading OEMs worldwide.

In the past one year, UNO Minda shares have gained 60.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent.