Upcoming IPOs: NSDL, Mobikwik, Belstar MFI among 29 Sebi okayed share sale

India's primary market is poised to maintain its strong momentum in 2024, fueled by a robust pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs). So far, 75 mainline IPOs have debuted on the stock exchanges, as per the BSE IPO performance tracker. This number is expected to grow further, with 29 companies already securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for their upcoming share sales, according to a report by Axis Capital. Among the major approvals, National Securities Depository (NSDL) received the green light on September 30 for its IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 57,260,001 shares. Similarly, One Mobikwik Systems obtained Sebi’s nod on September 19 for its Rs 700-crore offering.

More recently, the International Gemmological Institute (India) was approved on November 29 for its Rs 4,000-crore IPO, which includes both a fresh issue of shares and an OFS.

Meanwhile, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing secured approval on November 21 for its Rs 500-crore offering, comprising a mix of fresh shares and an OFS.

The market regulator also cleared Belstar Microfinance’s IPO, which aims to raise Rs 1,000 crore through a fresh issue and Rs 300 crore via an OFS. Sai Life Sciences is another company that received Sebi’s nod for its IPO, which includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore and an OFS of 61,573,120 shares.