Adani Ports up 6% on healthy volume guidance; Motilal reiterates BUY call

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped up to 6 per cent to Rs 1,294.15 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade backed by heavy volumes on a healthy guidance.

The stock of Adani Group Company was quoting higher for the third straight trading day and has rallied 11 per cent during the period. Between November 21 and 28, in the six trading days, the stock had dipped 13 per cent after the indictment of Gautam Adani and other senior Adani Group executives on bribery and other charges.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on November 27, 2024 clarified that Gautam Adani (and two other directors of the AGEL) were not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the counts set forth in the indictment of the United States Department of Justice or civil complaint of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

APSEZ has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 8 ports and terminals on the East coast (Haldia in West Bengal, Dhamra and Gopalpur in Odisha, Gangavaram and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry), representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

The company’s management reiterates FY25 cargo volume guidance of 460 MMT- 480 MMT. It is well-positioned to hit the upper end of FY25 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization EBITDA guidance (Rs 17,000-18,000 crore), the management said.

APSEZ handled 293.7 MMT (+7% YoY) of cargo volumes over April-November 2024. The growth was supported by containers, which rose 19 per cent YoY, followed by liquids & gas (+7 per cent). Despite disruptions due to the worker strike at Gangavaram as well as severe weather conditions in Mudra and Tuna, management continues to retain its volume guidance of 460-480mmt for FY25, with revenue projected to be ~Rs 30,000 crore.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that the company is very well placed to continue to outpace industry growth and gain market share. The integration of the logistics business with the ports business is enhancing its service offerings and transforming the company into a transport utility. It reiterated its BUY rating on APSEZ with a target price of Rs 1,530 per share.

More From This Section

APSEZ targets to double its volumes handled to 1b tons by 2029. This would be mainly driven by Domestic port volumes (850m tons) and does not include any inorganic growth. The company is expected to record volume growth driven by market share gains and increased capacity at existing ports. The logistics business will serve as a value addition to the domestic port business with a focus on enhancing last-mile connectivity, the brokerage firm said.

APSEZ is likely to outpace India's overall growth, driven by a balanced port mix along India's western and eastern coastlines and a diversified cargo mix. The company continues to invest heavily in the port and logistics business to drive growth. The brokerage firm expects APSEZ to report 10 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY24-27. This would drive a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 15 per cent/15 per cent/21 per cent over FY24-27, it added.