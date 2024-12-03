KPI Green charges up 4% on securing Rs 1,311-cr order from Coal India

KPI Green Energy shares gained 3.9 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intraday high at Rs 810 per share. The stock gained after the company bagged the largest-ever order from Coal India.

Around 12:27 PM, KPI Green share price was up 3.05 per cent at Rs 803 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.52 per cent at 80,662.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 10,540.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 1,116 per share and 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 375.19 per share.

Under the contract, KPI Green will set up of 300 MWAC (405 MWDC) ground-mounted solar PV plant including operation and maintenance (O&M) services on a comprehensive basis for 5 years.

This is the biggest single order achieved so far by the entire group from Central PSU, as per KPI Green's filing. The contract is worth Rs 1,311 crore.

Further, the project is in proximity to our ongoing project of 240 MWDC Independent Power Producer (IPP) project for Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). KPI Green Energy is well-positioned to meet the aggressive timeline outlined in the tender document.

The project aligns with the company’s vision of delivering cutting-edge, clean energy solutions that help clients achieve their sustainability goals.

More From This Section

“This order is a validation of our capabilities, dedication, and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to delivering this project within the stipulated timeline while upholding our promise of innovation and sustainability. This project embodies our endeavor to achieve the ambitious group target of reaching 10 GW capacity by 2030," said Dr Alok Das, Group CEO, of KP Group.

KP Group has grown into a multi-faceted conglomerate with core expertise in renewable energy, infrastructure, and innovation. Over the past three decades, the group has championed sustainability by spearheading transformative projects in wind and solar energy, thereby contributing to India’s green energy mission.

With a cumulative portfolio exceeding 4.5+ GW in renewable energy projects, KP Group has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for companies committed to reducing their carbon footprint. The group remains steadfast in its mission to contribute meaningfully to India’s energy transition while setting new benchmarks in the renewable energy sector.

In the past one year, KPI Green shares have gained 96 per cent against Sensex's rise of 16.5 per cent.