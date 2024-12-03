USISPF, Nasscom raise concern over market regulator Sebi's plan for SDPs

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), an advocacy group, and IT trade body Nasscom have raised concerns about proposals floated by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to define specified digital platforms (SDPs).

On October 22, 2024, SEBI released a consultation paper on the criteria for recognition of specified digital platforms—on which a SEBI-registered entity will be allowed to engage or associate for content, advertising, etc.

The proposal followed SEBI’s mandate restricting the association of registered entities in the securities market with those who are unregistered or not covered under the ambit of the market regulator.

The market watchdog had noted that to be recognised as a specified digital platform, the platform should have a policy to take action against users and content creators responsible for fraud, impersonation, or claims related to the securities market.

SEBI has also specified the desired actions, such as taking down the reported content or advertisement, removing the channel in the case of three violations, and blacklisting the entities after three instances of violations.

In its response, USISPF said that the draft circular attempts to regulate digital platforms by prescribing registration requirements for SDPs. However, SEBI’s jurisdiction is limited to protecting investor interests and regulating entities explicitly notified as Regulated Entities (REs) under the SEBI Act. Digital platforms, as defined in the draft circular, do not qualify as REs or intermediaries under the SEBI (Intermediaries) Regulations, 2008. Consequently, SEBI’s attempt to impose such requirements on digital platforms "exceeds" its statutory powers under Section 11(1) of the SEBI Act.

USISPF further stated that SEBI’s draft circular represents an "overreach" of its statutory authority and imposes impractical obligations on intermediaries.

In its response, Nasscom stated: "There is no domestic or global precedent for an approach where obligations are imposed on digital platforms to proactively and pre-emptively screen all content related to securities. The proposed approach imposes disproportionate obligations on platforms, which can have unintended consequences."

An email sent to SEBI did not elicit any response.

At present, a takedown notice or request falls under two sections. It is either Section 79(3)(b) along with Section 3(1)(d) of the Information Technology Act, or it is done under Section 69(a). There is a third mechanism where the platform may have its own community rules.

USISPF, in its letter, said: "Existing legal and regulatory frameworks are sufficient to address the concerns outlined in the draft circular. The IT Act already establishes a notice-and-takedown regime, ensuring that platforms comply with lawful removal requests."

Industry players and experts said that, as SEBI is defining content, this will also include user-generated content that is not necessarily paid advertising.

Under the proposed norms, the regulator pointed out that, in case of any dispute over the content or advertisement between the entities and the platform, the view of SEBI will be final.

SEBI’s proposals follow its earlier circular restricting the association of registered entities such as mutual funds and stockbrokers with unregistered entities like financial influencers.

The norms aim to curb instances of stock manipulation, misleading investors, and unsolicited stock recommendations or investment advice, which only those registered as investment advisors or research analysts are allowed to provide.

Earlier this year, a whole-time member of SEBI had stated that the regulator had been successful in removing several thousand links and content sites linked to unregistered finfluencers or providing unauthorised investment advice.