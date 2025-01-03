V2 Retail locked in 5% upper circuit on robust growth in Q3 update

Shares of V2 Retail were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,725.90 a piece on the BSE in Friday’s intraday trade. V2 Retail share price surged after it reported robust growth in its Q3FY25 financial update.

V2 Retail’s standalone revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, surged to Rs 591.03 crore, registering a 58 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to Rs 373.76 crore in Q3 FY24 and Rs 239.66 crore in Q3 FY23.

The company achieved Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) of approximately 25 per cent in Q3 FY25, highlighting strong consumer demand and operational efficiency.

Sales per square foot per month (PSF) also increased significantly, reaching Rs 1,219 in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 1,085 in Q3 FY24 and Rs 739 in Q3 FY23.

The total number of stores as of December 31, 2024, stands at 160, with 21 (Twenty-One) new store openings during the quarter.

Meanwhile, during the nine months ended December 31, 2024 (9M FY25), the company achieved a 59 per cent growth in standalone revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,385.19 crore, surpassing its full-year FY24 revenue.

Same Store Sales Growth (SSG) stood at approximately 31 per cent, while sales per square foot per month (PSF) increased to Rs 1,069 from Rs 862 in the same period last year, showcasing sustained operational efficiency.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,969.77 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 137.63 times and at an earning per share of Rs 11.94.

At 11:09 AM, the stock price was locked in 5 per cent at Rs 1,725.90 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.68 per cent to 79,399.57 level.

V2 Retail offers a diverse portfolio of products, including apparel, non-apparel items, and fast-moving consumer goods. Its range includes readymade apparel, household merchandise, and consumer goods such as footwear, watches, toys, toiletries, grocery items, sports equipment, crockery, novelties, and gifts.