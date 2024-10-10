Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / VA Tech gains 7% on securing large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

VA Tech gains 7% on securing large repeat orders from Reliance Industries

VA Tech Wabag share price: The large orders from RIL ranges between Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant
Shares of Va Tech Wabag quoted 4.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,529.95 per share
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
VA Tech Wabag share price surged 6.9 per cent on Thursday, October 10, and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,534.65 per share on the BSE. The share price gained after securing large orders from Reliance Industries (RIL). The orders are for water treatment systems for Dahej and Nagothane facilities. 

At around 10:10 AM, VA Tech Wabag quoted 4.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,529.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.18 per cent higher at 81,611.72 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Wabag's excellent track record with RIL for almost three decades and a technically superior and competitive bid ensured this repeat order win," the filing read. READ FILING HERE

As per the filing, the order ranges between Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore. 

Earlier, on September 6, VA Tech Wabag won an order from Saudi Water Authority worth $317 million (Rs 2,700 crore) towards a 300 MLD mega seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

In a report dated September 9, ICICI Securities maintained 'Buy' on VA Tech Wabag and made an upward revision on target to Rs 1,541 from 1,445 per share after the company bagged order from Saudi Arabia.

More From This Section

Here's why Ola Electric share was down over 3% on October 10; reasons here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, at 81,900, Nifty at 25,100; Tata group stocks mixed

It has been stock picker's market since quite some time now: Rajesh Bhatia

Nifty weekly expiry in focus; FIIs pile up bearish bets in Bank Nifty

Garuda Construction IPO ends today: GMP falls flat; should you bid?


The brokerage said that Wabag is the only pureplay and sizeable player on the theme of rising investment in the water treatment space. 

It added: The company, with its end-to-end solutions platform, strong brand, asset-light business model, reference list (in India and key overseas geographies) and healthy visibility, is in a sweet spot to capture the increasing capex in the water segment – domestic and internationally. 

ICICI Securities believes VA Tech Wabag offers a structural loterm story.

Wabag is a global leader in the water industry backed by rich experience spanning over 100 years. Wabag offers total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors. 

Wabag builds water and wastewater infrastructure covering design, engineering, supply, construction, installation, start up, and long term operational management across various business models. 

In the past one year, shares of VA Tech Wabag have gained 223 per cent against Sensex's rise of 23 per cent. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

ICICI Securities slides over 3% as NCLT approves delisting plans; details

RCF share price rallies 8% on awarding Rs 1,000-crore order to L&T; details

Ratan Tata death: Tata Group stocks trade mixed; TaMo down 2%, TCS up 1%

GR Infraprojects shares soar 6% on bagging 'LoA' for Nagpur Metro Project

PNC Infratech emerges lowest bidder for project of Rs 2091-cr; shares up 7%

Topics :Buzzing stocksVA Tech WabagReliance Industriesstock market tradingS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyMarkets

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story