Vodafone Idea stocks extend rally on AGR waiver buzz; gain 30% in 1 week

Shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL) hit an over three-month high of Rs 10.03, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade on reports of the government working on a proposal to waive a substantial portion of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for telecom companies.

In one week, the stock of the telecom services provider has surged 30 per cent. It is quoting at its highest level since October 4, 2024. It has bounced back 51 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 6.60, touched on November 22, 2024.

The government is considering a proposal to waive 50 per cent of interest and 100 per cent of penalties and interest on penalties that make up a bulk of the AGR dues that were levied on telecom companies (telcos), according to a report by The Economic Times. Reports also indicated that the government is working to announce the measure in the Budget 2025-26.

Under the proposed relief, the AGR dues of VIL may come down by over Rs 52,000 crore; for Bharti Airtel, by nearly Rs 38,000 crore; and for Tata Teleservices, by approximately Rs 14,000 crore. "We await a final announcement by the government, if it fructifies," brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a note regarding the measures.

Also Read: Wipro Q3FY25 Results Today Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) rallied 13 per cent to Rs 80.05 on the back of a two-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 107 million equity shares of the company have changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 09:30 AM. In one week, the market price of the Tata Group company has soared 21 per cent. Shares of Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, are trading 0.5 per cent lower at Rs 1,619 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was almost flat at around 76,600.

Meanwhile, as of September 30, 2024 (Q2FY25), VIL’s debt from banks stood at Rs 3,270 crore versus Rs 7,830 crore at Q2FY24, a reduction of Rs 4,580 crore during the last one year. The company's deferred spectrum obligations stood at Rs 1,419.4 billion and the AGR liability stood at Rs 703.2 billion, totaling to Rs 22.6 billion as of September 30, 2024, the company's management had said in the Q2FY25 earnings call.

Also Read

"The AGR curative petition dismissal was unexpected, but the company continues to be engaged with the government to find a solution which can work for all stakeholders. This year is an important one for VIL as the company is taking critical steps in its transformation journey," they stated.

“We have kick-started the investment cycle and are deploying the funds from the fundraise towards 4G coverage capacity and for 5G rollout. These along with the mega deal with equipment suppliers are all key steps that will make VIL more competitive and ensure that the industry remains dynamic and competitive. With the continued support of the government, I am confident that VIL will stage a smart turnaround to effectively participate in industry growth opportunities,” the management had said during the earnings call.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India’s leading telecom service providers. The company provides pan-India voice and data services across 4G and 2G platforms. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio, including mid-band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave 5G spectrum in 16 circles.

To improve its network performance, VIL has recently partnered with HCL Software, the software business unit of HCL Technologies, to make its 4G and 5G networks smarter and more efficient.

While the recent hike in telecom tariffs increased the average revenue per users (ARPUs) for the industry, VIL’s revenue rose only marginally in Q2FY25. The company expects the impact of the tariff increase to continue to be seen in ARPU and revenue for the next two quarters. However, it expects the subscriber base to grow with the expansion of its 4G coverage and roll-out of 5G in key geographies, Q4FY25 onwards. Further, its fund-raising proposal, through the issuance of equity share or convertible securities, are expected to support its expansion plans as well as pay down debt, Geojit Financial Services said in the company's Q2 results update.