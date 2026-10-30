Why is VBL down 5% despite Q3 PAT jumps on double-digit volume growth?

Varun Beverages share price today: Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, fell 5 per cent in trade on Friday after the company announced its September quarter earnings for calendar year 2026 (Q3CY26), reporting a nearly 14 per cent rise in net profit on the back of strong volume growth.

The stock traded in a narrow range before hitting an intraday low of ₹393.80 on the NSE shortly after the results were announced.

As of 2:30 PM, the stock was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹398.60. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 103 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 23,040.

Varun Beverages Q3 results Varun Beverages reported a 13.54 per cent on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹830.6 crore for Q3CY2026, driven by double-digit volume growth in India and international markets. VBL had posted a net profit of ₹731.51 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago. Its revenue from operations was up 33.3 per cent to ₹6,815.58 crore in the September quarter of 2026. It stood at ₹5,112.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year. Consolidated sales volume grew by 28.7 per cent to 354.4 million cases in Q3 CY2026 from 275.3 million cases in Q3 CY2025, driven by robust volume growth of 22.5 per cent in India and 39.9 per cent in international territories.

Ebitda surged by 25.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹142.67 crore in the reporting three-month period, compared with ₹114.04 crore in the same period of the last year, to a regulatory filing from Varun Beverages showed. Ebitda margin contracts Ebitda margin moderated by 140 bps Y-o-Y to 21.6 per cent in Q3 CY2026, primarily due to gross margin contraction, partially offset by operating leverage from robust volume growth in India and international territories. Gross margin declined by 334 bps to 53.1 per cent in Q3 of CY2026, primarily due to higher packaging material costs, including preforms, shrink films, closures, and cans, driven by geopolitical disruptions.