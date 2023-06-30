Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 cr commitment; NDR files for Rs 1k-cr InvIT

Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 cr commitment; NDR files for Rs 1k-cr InvIT

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund garnered a commitment of Rs 893 crore for its India Equity Services Fund

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Warehousing firm NDR files for Rs 1,165 crore InvIT
NDR InvIT Trust has filed its offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 1,165 crore privately placed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). The offering comprises of Rs 843 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 322 crore sale by existing unitholders. The group is a leading warehousing and industrial parks platform. NDR InvIT Trust may become India’s first privately listed warehouse and industrial parks.
              

Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 crore commitment

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund garnered a commitment of Rs 893 crore for its India Equity Services Fund, a close-ended Category III Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). The fund was launched on October 31, 2022 and closed on June 14, 2023. It seeks to invest in companies primed to benefit from the catalysts and secular growth in the services sector. It has already deployed Rs 504 crore across 30 plus companies. 

Also Read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Stocks to Watch: Lupin, Vi, Tech M, Bharti Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital

Power Grid stock may be fully pricing in near-term growth prospects

HAL's prospects are brighter than ever; board announces stock split

HDFC twins shine: Banking counters stay buoyed up, Sensex up 446 points

Stock market holiday for Bakri Eid shifted to Thursday instead of Wednesday

Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger

Topics :Indian stock market

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story