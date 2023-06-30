Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 cr commitment; NDR files for Rs 1k-cr InvIT

Warehousing firm NDR files for Rs 1,165 crore InvIT

NDR InvIT Trust has filed its offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 1,165 crore privately placed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). The offering comprises of Rs 843 crore fresh fund raise and Rs 322 crore sale by existing unitholders. The group is a leading warehousing and industrial parks platform. NDR InvIT Trust may become India’s first privately listed warehouse and industrial parks.



Aditya Birla AIF mops up Rs 893 crore commitment

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund garnered a commitment of Rs 893 crore for its India Equity Services Fund, a close-ended Category III Alternate Investment Fund (AIF). The fund was launched on October 31, 2022 and closed on June 14, 2023. It seeks to invest in companies primed to benefit from the catalysts and secular growth in the services sector. It has already deployed Rs 504 crore across 30 plus companies.



