BJP Sankalp Patra: Enough powder to ignite stocks, if investors are patient

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJPs) Sankalp Patra released on Sunday has proposed measures for a host of sectors including telecom, aviation, railways, defence, solar power, agri/farm, health, MSMEs, education and tourism.

"In the next five years, we will take our nation into the top 3 economies of the world, launch a final and decisive assault against poverty, open up newer avenues of growth in various sectors, further intensify our battle against corruption, unveil the next generation of reforms, and take a number of pro-people decisions and actions," the BJP's Sankalp Patra mentions.

The measures proposed, analysts believe, have enough powder to fire up stocks across market segments where reform measures are proposed, but investors will have to be patient to reap rewards in full.



These proposed measures, they said, are contingent upon the outcome of the elections and the number of seats the BJP gets if it voted back to power.

That apart, most of the proposals will have a gestation period, the full benefits of which will reflect in the revenues of companies, and hence the stock prices over a period of time.

“Markets do not have any doubt that the BJP / National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not come back to power. The Sankalp Patra / manifesto has focused on a host of sectors, which is the right strategy if India has to be among the top 3 economies globally. That said, the benefits will not accrue immediately as the measures / reforms proposed will take time to be implemented and the benefits will accrue gradually. One has to adopt a stock & sector-specific approach and buy from a long-term perspective,” said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst.



PM Modi had said in his last speech of this tenure in the Lok Sabha in February that the BJP would win 370 seats, while the NDA would secure a total of 405 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The markets, meanwhile, have rebounded from their March 2024 lows with the S&P BSE Sensex rising over 3 per cent since then in a pre-election rally to cross the 75,000 mark for the first time ever. Investors, analysts said, are also hopeful of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings for the March 2024 quarter (Q4-FY24), which also lent some muscle to the rally.



“Expectations of political continuity after the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 should bolster the overall economic momentum further, with a focus on infrastructure, capex and manufacturing occupying the center stage. With size and growth in its wings, India’s capital markets are truly poised to embrace the Amritkaal going forward,” said Gautam Duggad, head of research for institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Word of caution

That said, some amount of caution is likely to creep in in the backdrop of geopolitical events, especially the Iran – Israel war. Iran has launched attacks against Israel over the weekend, escalating the long-standing tensions between the two nations and increasing the risks of a regional war.