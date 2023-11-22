Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, or CDSL, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges

Press Trust of India New Delhi
CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Central Depository Services on Wednesday said the number of demat accounts on its platform has crossed the 10-crore mark.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, or CDSL, began operations in 1999 and facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, the depository announced "the crossing of another milestone as more than 10 crore demat accounts were registered with CDSL".

CDSL is the largest depository in the country in terms of active Demat accounts and allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised).

Also Read

CDSL net income inches up 4% to Rs 92 crore in April-June quarter

CDSL tumbles 6% after over 5% equities change hands on NSE via block deals

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

India's demat tally tops 120 mn; June additions highest in 13 months

HDFC Bank to sell 2% stake in NSDL IPO; IDBI Bank to sell 22.2 mn shares

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher sets 12-month Nifty target 22,584

Private life insurance companies seem to be on a secured path to growth

Private equity, venture capital investments dropped to $3.4 bn in October

Oberoi Realty flying high on new launches; brokerage bullish on the stock

Mankind Pharma surges 5%, Flair Writing sets price band of Rs 288-304

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :demat accountsCentral Depository Services (India) Limited CDSLshare market

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story