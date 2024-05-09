Kansai Nerolac could feel pressure following weak performance in Q4

The stock of Kansai Nerolac Paints, the third-largest paint maker by market capitalisation, has declined 6.4 per cent from its weekly highs due to a lower-than-expected March quarter performance (Q4FY24) and anticipated competitive headwinds in the near term. Although the company expects double-digit growth in the industrial segment and aims to maintain margins, its decorative paints performance could suffer amid intense competition.

The company's March quarter revenues rose by 3.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, but were below consensus estimates. While volumes in the decorative paints business grew by 10 per cent, value growth remained flat. This was due to a negative price and product mix effect of 9-10 per cent. The company reduced prices and there was a higher proportion of commodity products, such as putty, which deteriorated the product mix.

In the industrial segment, the company reported higher single-digit value growth, driven by steady demand for automotive and performance coatings, though demand softened sequentially. Within the automotive category, the passenger vehicles, two-wheeler, and three-wheeler segments were robust, but tractor and commercial vehicle demand remained weak.

Looking ahead, the company expects double-digit volume growth in the decorative segment to continue in FY25, supported by rising rural demand. Positive monsoon forecasts and infrastructure growth could drive demand in the Rs 75,000 crore domestic paint industry.

Additionally, the company highlighted that initiatives related to new product launches, digital and influencer outreach, and building its painter network have yielded positive results over the past year. It has launched more than 15 new products in the past three years, outpaced the market in business-to-business projects, and is aiming for a higher market share in South India, where it has a weaker presence. Some brokerages believe the company needs to take additional steps to improve its market position. Jay Gandhi and Tanuj Pandia of HDFC Securities stated, “While Kansai Nerolac has stepped up brand investments to defend market share amid rising competition, we believe more needs to be done regarding the product range and increasing stickiness among dealers.”



On the profitability front, the company reported a gross margin expansion of 320 basis points year-on-year due to a weak base and lower raw material prices. While some of these gains were reflected in the operating profit, which saw margins improve by 128 basis points to 10.8 per cent, the improvement was limited by higher brand investments made to defend market share and rising employee costs. Although the company expects the industrial segment to maintain double-digit margins, pressures may emerge in the decorative segment due to increased competition. Analysts believe there could be downside risks to the company's margins moving forward.