Markets pause after posting their longest winning streak in three years

Indian equity markets took a breather on Monday after posting their longest winning streak in three years amidst profit-taking. However, the action was seen in select counters. The Sensex on Monday ended the session at 71,315, a decline of 169 points or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty declined 38 points or 0.2 per cent to end the session at 21,419.

Investors on Monday were mostly chasing stocks which offer some value vis-a-vis their peers. The stock of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose 12.5 per cent and ended the session at Rs 879.



"IRCTC was the only railway-related stock that was underperforming, and in a market like this, people are looking at stocks that have underperformed. It's similar to the gains in holding companies in the recent past. They were not moving at all, and quite a couple of them have doubled in the last few months," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

When asked whether Monday's correction is a pause, Baliga said one has to wait and see whether it sustains.

"In the recent past, we have seen markets declining for a session or two, and then it bounces back again. The valuations are expensive, especially in the small and mid-caps where the action is happening. But markets at these levels don't need triggers to increase; the liquidity moves the markets. It has got into a dangerous territory valuation-wise but can still become bigger," said Baliga.



Stocks of sugar companies like Balrampur Chini, Dwarakesh Sugars, and Shree Renuka Sugars rose 4 to 5 per cent as the government allowed dilution of up to 1.7 million metric tonnes for ethanol production.

Three of the five Jindal group stocks declined after news reports said a rape case had been filed against its owner Sajjan Jindal.

Indian equity markets have been gaining over the last seven weeks amidst an easing global rate outlook, strong macroeconomic data, moderation in crude oil prices, and hopes of policy continuity in the centre following the recently concluded state elections.

Going forward, investors will be tracking the Bank of Japan's rate decision and inflation data from Canada, the Eurozone, and the UK. And the statements of Fed officials for further cues.



"We maintain our bullish view and suggest focusing on buying opportunities amid consolidation. At the same time, traders shouldn't get carried away with the prevailing momentum and stick with the fundamentally sound counters. Apart from the preferred set viz. banking and IT, we feel stocks from FMCG, pharma, and metal can do well, so align trades accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

The market breadth was positive, with 2,120 stocks advancing and 1,778 declining. More than two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. ICICI Bank fell 1.6 per cent and contributed the most to the Sensex decline, followed by ITC, which fell 1.5 per cent.