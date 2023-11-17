Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Morgan Stanley sets benchmark Sensex target of 74,000 by December 2024

Morgan Stanley sets benchmark Sensex target of 74,000 by December 2024

This implies an upside of 12% from current levels

BS Reporter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Morgan Stanley has set a December 2024 target of 74,000 for the benchmark Sensex. This implies an upside of 12 per cent from the current level. “This level suggests that the BSE Sen­sex will trade at a trailing P/E multiple of 24.7x, ahead of the 25-year average of 20x. The premium over the historical average reflects greater confidence in the medium-term growth cycle in India,” the brokerage said in its ‘2024 India Equity Strategy Outlook’ note. Morgan Stanley has a ‘bull case’ target of 86,000, which is contingent on a dip in oil prices to $70 a barrel and deep rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It also has a ‘bear case’ target of 51,000, with risks such as elections delivering an unclear mandate with a change in government, oil prices surging past $110/barrel, the RBI tightening to protect macro stability and a US recession leads global growth lower. 
 
“With strong earnings, macro stability and domestic flows, it is hard to argue against India's investment case. That said, an event-heavy calendar with potential binary outcomes sets the market up for volatility, after having been less volatile than ever,” strategists Ridham Desai, Sheela Rathi and Nayant Parekh wrote in a note.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Narayana to buy stake of Morgan Stanley, BanyanTree in Nspira at Rs 1.4k cr

Gold loan financiers get a thumbs up from stock market investors

Markets extend gains, IT stocks dazzle; Sensex ends 306 points higher

MCX stock riding on hopes of strong prospects post technology upgrade

Healthy prospects ahead for Hindalco; analysts positive on the stock

MSCI Index inclusion likely to spur big churn for domestic stocks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SensexNiftyMorgan Stanleyshare market

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story