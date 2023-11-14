Home / Markets / Stock Market News / MSCI Index rebalancing likely to stoke big churn for domestic stocks

MSCI Index rebalancing likely to stoke big churn for domestic stocks

While the MSCI announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, the changes will become effective on November 30

BS Reporter Mumbai
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon, and Paytm will be in the spotlight in Wednesday’s trade as these stocks are slated to be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. These stocks, along with six others, are expected to attract cumulative inflows of nearly $2 billion from passive funds tracking MSCI indices. The global index provider is anticipated to announce the changes to its indices before the market opens on Wednesday.

Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, Polycab, Macrotech Developers, Tata Motors DVR, and Tata Communications are the other six stocks that will be added to the MSCI index, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The estimated buying in the nine stocks ranges between $160 million (Rs 1,300 crore) and $290 million (Rs 2,400 crore).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Typically, a stock tends to gain following its inclusion in any widely-tracked index. However, most of these nine stocks have already increased in value in anticipation.

For instance, shares of IndusInd Bank are up 4 per cent in one month and 23 per cent in six months, while the Nifty is down 1.5 per cent in the past one month and has gained six per cent in the past six months. Similarly, shares of Suzlon have gained 37 per cent in the past one month and have zoomed over 4.5 times in six months. To be sure, the rise can’t solely be attributed to index inclusion.

While the MSCI announcement is scheduled for Wednesday, the changes will become effective on November 30.

Nearly two dozen domestic stocks are expected to be added to the MSCI Smallcap Index. Some of these include Gokaldas Exports, SJVN, Hindustan Construction, and PTC India. Approximately a dozen stocks may be excluded from the index, including Vodafone Idea, Dalmia Bharat, and Indian Bank.

Mankind Pharma may be added to FTSE index

FTSE Russell is set to announce changes to the FTSE All World and FTSE All Cap indices on Friday. A note by IIFL Alternative Research suggests Mankind Pharma could be added to the index. This inclusion could result in passive inflows of $30 million into the pharmaceutical company. The adjustment date for the FTSE indices will be December 15.

Also Read

Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

MSCI Global Standard index review: Here's how each stock reacted to rejig

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Strong market outlook to keep Coal India stock at elevated levels

Sebi asks stock brokers to simplify terms and conditions for investors

Samvat 2079: Bond yields soften, rupee stable despite falling to fresh lows

Strong outlook, sector re-rating to support ABB stock after Q2 results

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares gain 15% during stock market debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndusInd BankSuzlonPaytmMSCIshare market

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story