MSCI Index rebalancing likely to stoke big churn for domestic stocks

IndusInd Bank, Suzlon, and Paytm will be in the spotlight in Wednesday’s trade as these stocks are slated to be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. These stocks, along with six others, are expected to attract cumulative inflows of nearly $2 billion from passive funds tracking MSCI indices. The global index provider is anticipated to announce the changes to its indices before the market opens on Wednesday.

Persistent Systems, APL Apollo, Polycab, Macrotech Developers, Tata Motors DVR, and Tata Communications are the other six stocks that will be added to the MSCI index, according to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The estimated buying in the nine stocks ranges between $160 million (Rs 1,300 crore) and $290 million (Rs 2,400 crore).



Typically, a stock tends to gain following its inclusion in any widely-tracked index. However, most of these nine stocks have already increased in value in anticipation.



For instance, shares of IndusInd Bank are up 4 per cent in one month and 23 per cent in six months, while the Nifty is down 1.5 per cent in the past one month and has gained six per cent in the past six months. Similarly, shares of Suzlon have gained 37 per cent in the past one month and have zoomed over 4.5 times in six months. To be sure, the rise can’t solely be attributed to index inclusion.