Zomato to become part of BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23

Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year

As a part of the reshuffle in the BSE Sensex 50, key additions to the index include Zomato, Jio Financial Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Online food delivery giant Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23. This is part of the latest reconstitution announced by Asia Index Private Ltd, a subsidiary of BSE. 
The changes will take effect on December 23, 2024, the Asia Index announced on Friday. Zomato's inclusion in the 30-stock index marks a significant milestone for the company, which has seen an impressive rally over the past year. 
Also, the reconstitution extends beyond the Sensex, impacting other indices such as the BSE 100, BSE Sensex 50, and BSE Sensex Next 50. 
As a part of the reshuffle in the BSE Sensex 50, key additions to the index include Zomato, Jio Financial Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. 
On the other hand, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and LTI Mindtree are set to exit the index. 
First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

