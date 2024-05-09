Nifty ends flat for 12th time in history, session closes at 22,302.5

The benchmark Nifty ended flat on Wednesday at 22,302.5 — the same as its previous day´s close.

This was only the 12th time the index had closed at the same level for two straight trading days. The last time this happened was on March 31, 2017, when Nifty closed at 9,173.75.

Meanwhile, Sensex closed almost flat on Wednesday after a volatile trade, down 45 points.

Tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows, it declined for the second straight session to close at 73,466.39.