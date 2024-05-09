Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Nifty ends flat for 12th time in history, session closes at 22,302.5

Nifty ends flat for 12th time in history, session closes at 22,302.5

The last time this happened was on March 31, 2017, when Nifty closed at 9,173.75

Sameer Mulgaonkar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:41 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The benchmark Nifty ended flat on Wednesday at 22,302.5 — the same as its previous day´s close.

This was only the 12th time the index had closed at the same level for two straight trading days. The last time this happened was on March 31, 2017, when Nifty closed at 9,173.75.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Meanwhile, Sensex closed almost flat on Wednesday after a volatile trade, down 45 points.

Tracking weak Asian markets and continuous foreign fund outflows, it declined for the second straight session to close at 73,466.39.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Parliament session: Centre may table Telecommunications Bill 2023 today

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 7: Nykaa, ONGC, UPL, Britannia, Biocon, Paytm

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

Promoter pledging dips for 4th quarter due to rising market valuations

No sign of slowing in demat account surge as markets attract new investors

Volume recovery crucial for Marico's growth in FY25, stock gains

Heavyweights pull down Nifty for third day; Sensex down 384 points

Sebi rejects NSE's proposal to extend trading hours for equity derivatives

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketNiftyNifty stocksNifty index

First Published: May 09 2024 | 4:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story