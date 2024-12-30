Sensex, Nifty fall over 0.5% as rising US bond yields hit market sentiment

Benchmark indices fell on the penultimate trading day of 2024, dragged down by losses in banking stocks amid weak global cues. After two straight days of gains, the Nifty 50 index declined 169 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 23,645, while the Sensex dropped 451 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 78,248. From the day’s high, the Sensex fell 845 points, or 1.1 per cent.

Most global markets traded weak as elevated US Treasury yields and the prospect of fewer US rate cuts than earlier anticipated weighed on sentiment.

Shares of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell over 1 per cent each, emerging as the biggest drags on market performance. Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, declined 0.8 per cent, pulling the Sensex down by nearly 60 points. Meanwhile, newly-added Zomato rose 4.33 per cent, contributing 69 positive points. The India VIX index increased 5.5 per cent to 13.97.

The Federal Reserve’s projection of a slower pace of rate cuts in 2025 has pushed up US Treasury yields, diminishing the appeal of emerging market assets. The 10-year US Treasury yield, which traded below 4.2 per cent at the start of the month, has surpassed 4.6 per cent following the hawkish Fed forecast.

High yields have intensified foreign outflows, while concerns over elevated valuations and reduced expectations of US rate cuts in 2025 continue to weigh on sentiment, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of retail equities research at SMC Global Securities.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,893.16 crore.

While the month-to-date FPI investment tally remains positive, the selling by overseas funds has intensified since the Fed’s latest policy meeting on December 18.

“Investor sentiment is hampered due to persistent FPI selling, which reached Rs 10,444 crore for the month-to-date. For calendar year 2025, we expect consolidation to continue in the first half, while the second half could see a recovery driven by enhanced government spending and improved corporate earnings,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Both the Sensex and Nifty are set to end 2024 with single-digit gains. On a year-to-date basis, both indices are up a little over 8 per cent each.

(With inputs from Reuters)