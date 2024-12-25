Stock market investor count nears 110 mn; youth, women lead growth

India’s unique equity investor base is growing rapidly, nearing 110 million, just months after surpassing 100 million in August and 90 million in February. At the end of November, the total investor count (unique PAN number) registered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the country’s largest bourse, stood at 107 million.

Maharashtra alone contributes 16.5 per cent (17.7 million) investors. However, its share has reduced from 16.5 per cent in March 2015, indicating a wider distribution of investors across the state. Uttar Pradesh, the only other state with over 10 million unique investors, has been leading the charts of new investor registrations over the past few months.

Furthermore, the age-wise classification of investors shows a huge influx of young investors.

Those under the age bracket of 30 years account for 40 per cent of the investor base, up from just 22.6 per cent in March 2019. Data also shows a steady improvement in gender inclusion with the share of women investors increasing to 24 per cent from 22.7 per cent at the end of March 2022.

Female investors in Goa, Chandigarh and Mizoram account for over 30 per cent of the total.