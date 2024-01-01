Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Strong visibility over growth, costs drive up CIL stock to record high

Strong visibility over growth, costs drive up CIL stock to record high

The e-auction premium over the fuel supply agreement (FSA) price has improved to between 80-100 per cent which means higher blended realisation compared to June-July premiums of around 60 per cent

Premium
Devangshu Datta

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The share price of Coal India Limited (CIL) hit a multi-year high on the basis of strong recommendations and good numbers for the Index of Coal Industry in November. The public is increasing sector coal mining major production and it is ahead of target. There is clear visibility now about the impact of the wage bill after prolonged negotiations, which enables investors to assess future costs with accuracy. There are cost-control initiatives including the intention to lower employee count by 5 per cent annually. The closure of non-profitable mines should also drive margin improvements.

There is strong production guidance of 780 million tonnes (MT) (FY24), 850 MT (FY25) and 1,000 MT (FY26) implying a CAGR of 12 per cent during FY2023-FY2026. Coal production and offtake saw year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 11.5 per cent and 9.1 per cent, respectively to 460 MT (production) and 485 MT (offtake) in the first eight months of FY24 (Apr-Nov 2023). The 8-month production is ahead of the FY2024 production target of 10.9 per cent growth to 780 MT and CIL could therefore exceed the FY24 target. Offtake was driven by 4.7 per cent YoY growth (399 MT in 8 months of FY24 and target of 610 MT for FY24) in offtake for the power sector, as well as continued high growth for the non-power sector.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The e-auction premium over the fuel supply agreement (FSA) price has improved to between 80—100 per cent which means higher blended realisation compared to June-July premiums of around 60 per cent. CIL targets selling around 15 per cent of production volume for e-auction in H2FY24 versus 9 per cent in H1FY24. This will be significant if the premiums are sustained. A recent surge in international coal prices and strong demand have supported the recovery in e-auction premiums.

The Ministry of Power has an FY24 generation target of 1,750 billion units (growth of 7.2 per cent Y-o-Y) with thermal power expected to be over 75 per cent ensuring demand will sustain. CIL’s FY24 capex plan of Rs 16,500 crore aims to improve railway connectivity for evacuation, first-mile connectivity projects, land acquisition, and more efficient infrastructure.

CIL has around 138 mines, which yield less than 4 per cent of the total production and CIL intends to shut these down in phases. Meanwhile, the top 35 mines contributed 75 per cent to production while the top 83 mines contributed 90 per cent. Since FY17, CIL has reduced its employee strength by 25 per cent (by around 77,000) and targets a reduction to 2,12,000 by FY26 from the current level of 233,000 employees. As costs reduce, margins will improve.

Some analysts have target valuations that are in the range of Rs 430-440, indicating an upside. A possible stake sale in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), which could be listed, would unlock more value. Balanced against, further disinvestment could hit the price. Other business risks include lower e-auction premiums if global prices drop, or lower power offtake if power demand flattens. The stock, which closed 1.56 per cent higher at Rs 381.80 on the BSE (after hitting a record high of Rs 386.75), is moderately valued at current levels and it offers a generous dividend payout.

Also Read

Domestic coal prices match international trends without raising power bills

Domestic coal companies supply 500 million tonnes coal in H1 FY24

222.93MT coal produced in Q1FY24, up 8.4% from last year: Coal Ministry

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

Asia Cup IND vs PAK: Hayden's advice for Virat and Rohit vs Pakistan pacers

Record buyback of Rs 47,810 cr by 48 firms in 2023, highest since 2017

Record FPI inflows in debt market mark over 6-year high in December

Gail stock sees upward growth, owing to upcoming tariff hikes, new projects

Scaling peaks: Sensex tops 72,000 in Santa Claus rally, Nifty50 passes 21k

Managing portfolio: Stay with winners or make bets laggards in 2024

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coal Indiacoal industryStock adviceAnalysis

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story