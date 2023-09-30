PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the country forward on the path of progress in the last two months.

Invoking the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Amit Shah said that India and the world showed their capability to the world by hoisting the tricolour on the Moon.

India took a giant leap as the Chandrayaan-3 lander module successfully landed on the moon's South Pole on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

"New Parliament, Chandrayaan-3, G20, Nari Shakti Act, these four works were completed by Narendra Bhai in the time span of three months which had never been done before," Shah said.

He further said, "Narendra Bhai inaugurated the new Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi and also passed the Women's Reservation Bill under his leadership."

The Parliament on September 21, passed a historic legislation to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Lok Sabha passed the Bill on Wednesday in the Parliament's Special Session with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it. The Rajya Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Shah also laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (Auda).

Shah laid the foundation stones for the renovation of the Okaf Lake in Sarkhej ward after performing bhoomi poojan.

Moreover, Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development works worth over 1,600 crore rupees in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research at Palaj in Gandhinagar.

