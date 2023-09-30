Home / Politics / 'Uncaring govt' must immediately remove CM: Sibal on Manipur situation

'Uncaring govt' must immediately remove CM: Sibal on Manipur situation

A CBI team is currently investigating the killings in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the situation in Manipur and said the "uncaring government" must immediately remove Chief Minister N Buren Singh and not let the state "burn" anymore.

A fresh bout of violence broke out in Imphal on Tuesday, a day after photographs of the bodies of two youths -- a man and a girl -- who went missing in July were widely circulated on social media.

A CBI team is currently investigating the killings in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic strife for nearly five months.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Manipur: An uncaring government must immediately remove CM Biren (Singh) and not let Manipur burn any more."

"Shutters down on the Internet is no solution. Stop campaigning and deal with Manipur now!" he said.

Sibal, a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Topics :N Biren SinghKapil SibalprotestsManipur

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

