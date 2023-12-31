AI needs global rules that won't stifle innovation

The US also lowered its trade, investment and immigration barriers helping some East Asian countries to pursue export led growth strategy. The advances in electronics helped Japan emerge as a leading economy.
Technology and policy brought in more efficiencies, drove economic growth and lifted millions out of poverty in the US led world order. Since the last few years, however, the global economy has got relatively more fragmented with geopolitical rivalries stifling freer movement of goods, people, ideas and capital.
The global institutions like the United Nations have been weakened by the US and even getting the dispute settlement mechanism at the World Trade Organisation to function properly has become near impossible. The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was fragmented and even the fight against climate change has not been as impactful as warranted, with many countries, especially the rich ones, not willing to do enough.
A third point is that technology crosses the borders in no time whereas the regulators face the limitation of their influence over smaller geographies.
