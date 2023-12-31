Home / Opinion / Columns / AI needs global rules that won't stifle innovation

AI needs global rules that won't stifle innovation

The regulators in all the countries must get their acts together and pool their wisdom to evolve a uniform set of laws to manage the transition

Premium
TNC Rajagopalan

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The new year begins today with prospects of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), shaping the way we work and the way we use our time. The regulators in all the countries must get their acts together and pool their wisdom to evolve a uniform set of laws to manage the transition.
 
After the Second World War, the world was divided into two major blocks led by the United States (US) and the Soviet Union, with the third world not having much say on anything. The countries in the western block, however, decided to co-operate and move towards easier movement of goods, people and capital. In due course, it resulted in the European Union and Euro, its single currency and higher growth rates.

The US also lowered its trade, investment and immigration barriers helping some East Asian countries to pursue export led growth strategy. The advances in electronics helped Japan emerge as a leading economy.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the mid-eighties, the advent of personal computers threw up new opportunities. In the nineties, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the advent of Internet and cell phones, the emergence of World Trade and Organisation and the arrival of China on the global scene as a manufacturing power helped greater integration of various economies and spread of knowledge among the people in almost all regions of the world.

Technology and policy brought in more efficiencies, drove economic growth and lifted millions out of poverty in the US led world order. Since the last few years, however, the global economy has got relatively more fragmented with geopolitical rivalries stifling freer movement of goods, people, ideas and capital.
 
The advent of AI, more pronounced since the introduction of ChatGPT by Microsoft and similar applications by its rivals, now promises to transform the world as the Internet did a few decades back. What is missing, however, is the global cooperation of the sort witnessed in the nineties and the first decade of this century. The world is a lot more divided now as exemplified by the China-US trade war and the economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The global institutions like the United Nations have been weakened by the US and even getting the dispute settlement mechanism at the World Trade Organisation to function properly has become near impossible. The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic was fragmented and even the fight against climate change has not been as impactful as warranted, with many countries, especially the rich ones, not willing to do enough.
 
Like all new technologies, AI also triggers possibilities of tremendous innovation along with fears of the unknown that provoke calls for stringent regulations.  A second reality is the rapidity with which the technology advances leaving the regulators far behind trying to catch up and in the meantime, all and sundry hyping any ill effects, not appreciating that by its very nature, evolution of technology is a process that plays out over a period of time.

A third point is that technology crosses the borders in no time whereas the regulators face the limitation of their influence over smaller geographies.
 
 So, it is all the more necessary that the regulators in various countries quickly collaborate with each other to evolve regulations that do not curb innovation and the benefits of new technologies. 

 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Data protection bill: Govt mulls exempting startups from data sharing rules

Latest LTC rules that govt employees should know before booking air tickets

You will be able to get SIM cards without paper forms from January 1

Neymar fined $3.33 million for constructing a lake in his mansion

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Unclaimed assets: Create searchable databases

The big change at RBI

The consensus bullish forecast

Decoding India's dress code

Central theme of '24: Fight with inflation for growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :artifical intelligenceUnited StatesUnited Nations

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story