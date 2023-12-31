The big change at RBI

Come December 2024, you will likely have a new incumbent at Mint Road’s helm when Governor Shaktikanta Das completes his two-term tenure.

He had taken charge after two high-profile names -- Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel had signed off -- following differences with the government.

Bankers say Das’ stint has been a refreshing change. “After a long time, we have a governor who is approachable. I can say that because the RBI’s interactions with us are now much better,” says a bank’s corner office occupant.

A measure which is often mentioned is Das’ decision to set up the second Regulation Review Authority (RRA 2.0) in November 2021; its recommendations in June 2022 year must surely go down as a major reform. This came two decades after Y V Reddy as deputy governor set up the first RRA in 1999 (he was appointed governor on September 6, 2003, and served in that position for five years.)