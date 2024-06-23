Centre should probe alleged leak of confidential data from ICEGATE

In a welcome move last Monday, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) started a campaign against frauds committed in the name of Indian Customs.



It should start a similar campaign to clear the name of ICEGATE (Indian Customs Electronic Data Exchange Gateway) that is besmirched due to suspicions of leaking confidential data of importers/exporters.

The CBIC has cautioned the public that fraudulent persons posing as Customs officers are using phone calls/SMSes, with specific intent to extract money by causing fear of immediate penal action. The fraudsters, initially masquerading as couriers, contact the targeted person and claim that his/her package has been seized by Customs due to illegal contents (such as drugs/foreign currency/fake passport/contraband items) or violations of some Customs laws.



Then they impersonate Customs/Police/CBI officials, and threaten legal action and demand payments of customs duties, penalties and other service charges to resolve the issue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The CBIC says that the Customs officers never contact the general public via phone/SMS/e-mail for payment of duty in private accounts and that all communications from the Customs consist of a document identification number (DIN), which can be verified at https://esanchar.cbic.gov.in/DIN/DINSearch. The targeted individuals should disconnect calls and never respond to messages that they suspect of fraud or any irregularities.



They should immediately report such cases to www.cybercrime.gov.in or helpline number 1930. They should never share/disclose any personal information (passwords/CVV/Aadhar number, etc.), or send money to unknown individuals/organizations without verifying their identity and legitimacy, says the CBIC.



In order to counter these frauds, the CBIC has launched an awareness campaign through newspaper advertisements, SMSes/e-mails to the general public, social media campaigns in several languages and awareness drives by CBIC field formations across the country in coordination with local administrations and trade bodies. It is not enough. The CBIC should also cause investigations to be launched to trace, apprehend and punish the guilty.



Another similar issue that demands the attention of CBIC is the alleged leakage of confidential data furnished by the importers and exporters at the Customs portal ICEGATE. Some individuals/organisations sell information regarding the port-wise exports/imports of any item or by any importer/exporter for any period. They initially send an email offering the information service and follow up with phone calls claiming they are giving authentic data from Customs database.



They share some sample data and after receipt of their fees, give complete information, including name of importer/exporter, name of buyer/consignee, item description, HSN code, bill of lading number and date, quantity, price, value etc. Some give even the shipping bill or bill of entry details. The persons, who have bought such data, say that it is authentic and could have come only from ICEGATE.



Recognizing that publishing or making public such confidential data furnished to the Customs, in printed/electronic form, jeopardizes the interests of the importers/exporters. Section 135 AA was introduced in the Customs Act, 1962 two years back, making such activities punishable with imprisonment up to six months or with a fine up to Rs 50,000 or with both. Still, that has not deterred the individuals/organisations selling such confidential data. The government should immediately initiate investigations to identify such individuals/organisations and punish them. The government should also investigate from where they get the confidential data as the faith in the security of data furnished to ICEGATE is at stake.