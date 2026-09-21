A new growth strategy

To be fair, it is important that every state works purposefully to become developed, which will aid the national goal. It is also true that observations in a national-development blueprint on issues under the constitutional purview of states can only be indicative and informational, and these should be covered by states. However, given the seismic shifts taking place globally — multilateralism being replaced by bilateral trade arrangements, erosion of the rule of law, and weaponisation of resources, technology, financial systems, trade routes and currency — there is a need for a national “vision document” or a strategy that sets the broad approach to navigating these currents. Also, a national strategy is essential for India’s manufacturing sector to integrate with global supply chains and leverage the strength of individual states. It is well accepted that for sustained growth in manufacturing, it is important to get the foreign-trade policy right, which is the domain of the central government. States can improve the ease of doing business at their level, but if enterprises cannot sell abroad or import cheaper inputs, investment will remain lacklustre, and growth will suffer.