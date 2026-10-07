The MPC increased its inflation projection for this financial year to 5.2 per cent from 5 per cent. It was also underscored that the inflation rate in the next three quarters, including the current quarter, would average about 5.8 per cent. Assuming the projections hold, with the repo rate at 5.5 per cent, the real policy rate in these quarters, on average, will be negative. Thus, more policy tightening is imminent, which explains the shift in stance. Given the inflation projections, it is safe to assume that the repo rate will be increased again in the MPC’s December meeting. Beyond that, the policy action will depend on actual inflation outcomes and possible shifts in future projections. A lot will also depend on the situation in West Asia and its impact on crude-oil prices. The biannual Monetary Policy Report, also released on Wednesday, shows that the RBI expects an average inflation rate of 5 per cent in 2027-28. Monetary policy in 2027 will also depend on the level of the real policy rate that the RBI considers appropriate for the Indian economy. A July 2024 study by the RBI staff had estimated the natural rate — the real policy rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary — at 1.4-1.9 per cent. According to this estimate, there is scope for a rate increase of about another 100 basis points. It is possible that the estimate for the natural rate would have changed since then. Even though it is more of a theoretical concept, the RBI would do well to periodically assess it to inform monetary-policy formulation and debate.